ROH Women’s World Title Tournament entrants list

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor has announced the following entrants in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament.

-Angelina Love (first-round bye)

-Allysin Kay

-Rok-C

-Miranda Alize

-Trish Adora

-Mazzerati

-Willow

-Vita VonStarr

Powell’s POV: The tournament was originally scheduled for April only to be postponed due to the pandemic. Love earned a first-round bye as part of the stipulation for her win over Quinn McKay on a recent television show. The storyline of VonStarr’s entry is that she will be removed from the tournament if she interferes in any men’s matches. ROH has not officially announced the number of entrants or brackets. The tournament is simply listed as taking place this summer.