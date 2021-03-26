03/26 NXT UK audio review: Gibbons’ review of Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell in a No DQ match, Joseph Conners vs. Jack Starz, Noam Dar’s Superstar Sessions with Trent Seven, Isla Dawn vs. Aleah James, Primate and Tyson T-Bone vs. Josh Morrell and Danny Jones

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell in a No DQ match, Joseph Conners vs. Jack Starz, Noam Dar’s Superstar Sessions with Trent Seven, Isla Dawn vs. Aleah James, Primate and Tyson T-Bone vs. Josh Morrell and Danny Jones, and more (18:17)…

Click here for the March 26 NXT UK television show audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.