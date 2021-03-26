ROH 19th Anniversary PPV lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor is advertising the following matches for tonight’s 19th Anniversary pay-per-view event that was taped in Baltimore, Maryland at the UMBC Event Center.

-Rush vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship.

-Kenny King vs. Tracy Williams for the ROH TV Title.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Bestia del Ring and Kenny King vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Jay Briscoe vs. EC3.

-Matt Taven vs. Vincent in an unsanctioned match.

-Josh Woods vs. Dalton Castle.

-Flip Gordon vs. Mark Briscoe.

-Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. “MexiSquad” Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

-Eli Isom vs. Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG in a four corner survival match.

Powell’s POV: Dragon Lee was pulled from the show due to suffering a ruptured eardrum, which is preventing him from traveling by plane. Lee will be replaced by Kenny King in the ROH TV Title match, and Bestia del Ring will take his place in the ROH Tag Title match. The ROH Six-Man Tag Title match and the four corner survival match will air on the “First Hour Free” portion of the show at 7CT/8ET. The main card will be available via HonorClub, FITE TV, and pay-per-view television. The pay-per-view price is listed at $29.95 on DirecTV, $19.95 via FITE TV, and is free with the monthly HonorClub subscription of $9.99. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.