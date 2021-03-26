NJPW Strong preview: A New Japan Cup USA tournament qualifying match, tag team main event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Karl Fredericks and David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight and Tom Lawlor.
-Blake Christian vs. Chris Dickinson.
-Clark Connors vs. TJP in a New Japan Cup USA tournament qualifier.
Powell’s POV: The New Japan Cup USA tournament is an eight-man open-weight tournament that will play out in April. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.
