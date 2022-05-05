WWE financial report and Vince McMahon conference call, Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Bill Watts, Hiroshi Hase, Brooke Hogan, Chad Patton

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is releasing its first quarter financial report today after the market closes. Vince McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick will co-host a conference call regarding the financial report. I will run live updates on the highlights of the call that is scheduled to begin at 4CT/5ET.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Jonah vs. PCO in a Monster’s Ball. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show is headlined by Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn in a World of Darkness match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is headlined by Myron Reed defending the MLW Middleweight Championship against a mystery opponent. My review will be available after the show tonight. My weekly Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members will be available late tonight or on Friday morning.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 38 percent of our post show poll voters. A finished second with 21 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote C grade from 34 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 20 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Watts is 83.

-Hiroshi Hase is 61.

-WWE referee Chad Patton is 45.

-Brooke Hogan is 34.