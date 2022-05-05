AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s late afternoon show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier

-Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Hook vs. JD Drake

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This episode and the following week’s episode will have earlier start times due to TNT”s coverage of the NHL Playoffs. Join Colin McGuire for live coverage of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 4:30CT/5:30ET on TNT. Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available weekly for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).