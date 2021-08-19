AEW All Out lineup: Five matches set for the Labor Day weekend event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, September 5 in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson face the winners of a four-team eliminator tournament in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Pac.

-Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall.

-The women’s Casino Battle Royale (21 entrants TBA).

Powell’s POV: The winners of Private Party vs. Jurassic Express from Friday’s AEW Rampage will face the winners of The Varsity Blonds vs. Lucha Brothers from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite to determine which team will challenge for the AEW Tag Titles. AEW will be holding a fan fest on September 3-4 at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, and the September 3 edition of Rampage will also be held on September 3 at NOW Arena.