Impact Wrestling TV preview: Christian Cage returns as Impact World Champion, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Christian Cage return as the Impact World Champion.

-Melina makes her Impact debut.

-Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering.

-Moose and Ace Austin vs. Sami Callihan and Chris Sabin.

-Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne returns with guest Tenille Dashwood.

-Shera vs. Matt Cardona.

Impact Wrestling Hits Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and features Tasha Steelz vs. Havok. Thursday’s “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on the best of the UK Invasion at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Rebellion 2019 on Thursday afternoon at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.