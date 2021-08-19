What's happening...

NXT UK TV preview: Two title matches announced for today’s show

August 19, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Meiko Satormura vs. Stevie Turner for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

-“Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. “Mustache Moutain” Trent Seven and Tyler Bate for the NXT UK Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.

