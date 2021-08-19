NXT UK TV preview: Two title matches announced for today’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Meiko Satormura vs. Stevie Turner for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
-“Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. “Mustache Moutain” Trent Seven and Tyler Bate for the NXT UK Tag Titles.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
Be the first to comment