AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the start of the Owen Hart Cup tournament

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 840,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 833,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.33 rating, up a tick from last week’s 0.32 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.44 rating on USA Network. Two NBA Playoff games on TNT topped the cable ratings, an NBA pre-game show finished third, and Real House Wives of Beverly Hills finished fourth. The May 12, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 936,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.