AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the start of the Owen Hart Cup tournament

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 840,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 833,000 viewership total from last week.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.33 rating, up a tick from last week’s 0.32 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.44 rating on USA Network. Two NBA Playoff games on TNT topped the cable ratings, an NBA pre-game show finished third, and Real House Wives of Beverly Hills finished fourth. The May 12, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 936,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Last year Dynamite ran on Thursday due to playoffs on TNT.
5/13/21 = 936,000
5/11/22 = 840,000
They were down 96,000 year over year, and up 7,000 from last week, despite loading up the show and having an easy night against an NBA playoff game that was a blowout (Memphis was up 50 at one point).
Darby and Jeff did some of the most stupidly dangerous shit possible for 840,000 people with no real competition.
This garbage clearly only appeals to the paid off dirtsheet writers and a small core of masochistic sycophant IWC smarks. They’ll never matter beyond that group as long as Herb Abrams Jr. is the owner/booker.
And one tribalistic troll who obsessively watches each and every hour of Dynamite, Rampage, and the pay-per-views. But somehow you’ve convinced yourself that you are superior to other fans, which is hilarious.
I know this doesn’t fit your narrative, but you keep leaving out the part about NBA Playoff ratings surging this season compared to last season (perhaps that’s why Monday’s Raw’s 1.652 million viewers was down from the previous year’s 1.817 million?). I’m not saying the Dynamite ratings are great, but I’m also not playing along with your weekly “the sky is falling” nonsense.
Even I had minor interest in the NBA playoffs, but then the T-Wolves were ousted. Still the most interest from me since the late nineties.
“having an easy night against an NBA playoff game that was a blowout (Memphis was up 50 at one point).”
Wrong game. Dynamite was mostly against the Celtic/Bucks Game 5. I should know since I was flipping channels & couldn’t believe that Boston blew it in the last two minutes when they were ahead for almost the entire game. The Memphis/Warriors blowout was the “late” game or 9pm CT when Dynamite was off the air.
If there’s one thing we seem to completely (or mostly) agree on is for AEW to cut down on the dangerous hardcore spots. One day, Sammy Guevara, Darby, Hardy, etc. is going to break their neck or worse be paralyzed from these unnecessary risks. Tony Khan or one of the agents has to put their foot down & tell these guys “No!”.
I’m not going to blame Tony because this is his first ride and it’s obvious he’s clueless. It’s the yes men that have been in the industry for years that need to quit kissing his ass and teach him how to do something or convince him to hire someone that can. It’s inexcusable from their point and if my daddy was a multi billionaire that bought me a wrestling company I wouldn’t hire a single one of them.
I’m not sure about the quarter hour ratings and I’m too lazy to check, but as soon as the dangerous/silly stuff comes on.
The Jericho Appreciation stuff makes me change the channel and I knew in advance I couldn’t watch the Darby and Hardy stunt show. I don’t want to see somebody get hurt or worse.
I bet I am not the only one who loses interest and changes the channel when this unprofessional nonsense is shown.