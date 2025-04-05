AEW Collision results (4/5): Murphy’s review of the Dynasty go-home show with Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron vs. Athena and Julia Hart, Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 87)

Taped April 2, 2025 in Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center

Simulcast April 5, 2025 on TNT and Max

[Hour One] Elton John let us know that Saturday night is alright for fighting! Pyro shot off from the stage. Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer as we went to the ring for the opening match…

1. Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii (w/Rocky Romero) vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Tony Schiavone announced that Nigel McGuiness was not there this week and that he would be joined on commentary by Don Callis for the show. Ishii and Takeshita traded blows and should tackles to start. Fletcher tagged in for a back and forth with Hobbs. Once Ishii tagged back in, Fletcher ran the ropes and pretended to be tripped by Romero. While Ishii and the referee were distracted, Fletcher attacked Ishii from behind giving the heels the advantage heading into the commercial. [C]

Takeshita kept the advantage over Ishii coming out of the break. Ishii hit a vertical suplex on Takeshita and made the hot tag to Hobbs who cleaned house. Lots of action down the stretch with all four competitors. The finish saw Takeshita hit Hobbs with a Blue Thunder Bomb which sent Hobbs to the floor. Fletcher hit Ishii with a couple of clotheslines which Ishii no sold. Fletcher then hit Ishii with his Proto Driver finisher followed by a sheer drop brain buster for the pin.

Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher in about 13:42.

Don’s Take: Considering that both Fletcher and Takeshita are both in the Owen Hart Cup tournament, it made sense for them to go over and look strong in doing so. This was a fun opener and Hobbs continues to spin his wheels even though Ishii took the pin.

A video recapped the events from Dynamite involving Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page and the Death Riders….

A lengthy ad aired for All In on July 12th in Arlington, Texas…. [C]

Action Andretti and Lio Rush cut a backstage promo on Top Flight in advance of their match later on in the show. They ran into Nick Wayne and asked him if he had thought about their proposition last week to watch their backs with AR Fox at ringside. Wayne additionally said no and that he was too valuable. Andretti said that Wayne needed “daddy’s” permission, referring to Christian Cage. Wayne became angry and said he was his own man and could do what he wanted. He said if he went after Fox tonight, it would be for him and not them.

Max Caster was in the ring for the open challenge and did his usual schtick saying that he was the best wrestler alive and trying to get the fans to chant. He said that he would host another open challenge at Dynasty. He called for his opponent and out came Mark Briscoe, which led to….

2. Max Caster vs. Mark Briscoe. Briscoe completely dominated and finished Caster off with the Jay Driller.

Mark Briscoe defeated Max Caster in about 1:31.

Don’s Take: I continue to enjoy Caster’s comedy act and I’m wondering if this is designed to build suspense around when he finally gets a win. It’s also logical to give Briscoe a showcase win leading into his match with Kyle Fletcher at Dynasty.

A video previewed Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight at Dynasty….

Lexy Nair was backstage with Jay White. Nair informed viewers that White was out of the Owen Hart Cup tournament due to a broken hand courtesy of the Death Riders. White said that he had noted that it wouldn’t be Kevin Knight’s year but it may be after all. He reminded Knight that the only reason he’s in the tournament is because White is injured. He added that Ospreay can continue to falsely believe he’s the GOAT a little longer.

White then addressed the Death Riders and said he was fine with them making things personal He added that they will regret everything they did to him and that he likes to remind people who he is. He said that it’s now time for him to remind himself who he is.

3. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin (w/Leila Grey) vs. “The Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti. Grey came out to the top of the stage which distracted Rush and Andretti. This allowed the Martins to run in from the other side of the arena and attack from behind. The four brawled on the floor for a bit. Once back in the ring, the referee called for the bell to start the match. The early part of the match was all Top Flight until Rush hit a running dive onto Dante on the floor as the show went to commercial. [C]

Andretti had the advantage on Darius coming out of the break. Darius was able to make the hot tag to Dante while Andretti tagged Rush. Dante cleaned house and action assumed with both teams hitting high impact moves. The finish saw all four men battling in the ring. Dante and Andretti were the legal men in the ring. Dante dove onto Rush on the floor. In the ring, Andretti hit Darius with an inverted sit out suplex move. Coming out of the move, Dante (the legal man) rolled up Andretti in a crucifix pin for the win.

“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated “The Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti in about 8:03.

After the match, the Cru attacked Top Flight. AR Fox attempted to make the save but Nick Wayne came out and hit Fox with Wayne’s World. Wayne shook hands with Rush and Andretti to end the segment.

Don’s Take: And this feud rages on as the Cru gets their heat back. Don’t get me wrong, it was a fine match, but these teams haven’t been built to a point where any of this means anything. And I know that Nick Wayne has a history with AR Fox, but I’m not quite sure how he fits into this considering that they are building to a breakup with Christian Cage.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Billie Starkz and Jamie Hayter. Nair mentioned that they would face each other in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Hayter said she was impressed with Starkz and that Starkz needed to watch out for Athena as she’s always trying to steal the spotlight. Hayter said she wouldn’t doubt herself against Starkz since she’s already beaten her. Starkz said she’s going to prove to Hayter that she’s not a failure.[C]

Renee Paquette hosted a sit-down meeting with Daniel Garcia (w/Matt Menard) and Adam Cole (w/Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly). Paquette started to ask Garcia a question but was cutoff by Cole. Cole said that when they first wrestled several years ago, Garcia was young, brash and confused. Now, he’s the TNT champion but he’s still confused because he’s never been able to beat Cole. Cole mentioned that he would win the title as Dynasty would mark his 17th anniversary in wrestling in the place where he had his first match, Philadelphia.

Garcia responded that Cole has had an impressive career with a lot of opportunities. He said that Dynasty would be his last opportunity to win the TNT Title. He added that Cole owns the last 17 years but the next 17 belong to him. Cole asked Strong, O’Reilly and Paquette to leave the room while Garcia did the same to Menard.

While alone, Cole told Garcia that he’s run every company he’s been a part of and that Garcia is not ready to handle that responsibility. Garcia stood up and the two went face-to-face to end the segment.

[Hour Two]

4. Pac vs. Cash Wheeler. This was an even match early on with Wheeler getting the better of Pac on some exchanges. Pac got the advantage after crotching Wheeler on the top rope when Wheeler was attempting a top rope move and knocking him to the floor. Pac dove onto Wheeler on the floor as the show went to commercial. [C]

Pac maintained the advantage coming out of the break. Max Caster’s open challenge was officially advertised for the Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show.

Don’s Take: In a shocking twist that we’ve never seen in the past 25 years, I predict that an ECW legend will return to Philadelphia to answer the call. I’m being sarcastic of course since we’ve seen it a lot. Nonetheless, it should be a fun spot for those in attendance.

Lots of back-and-forth action and near falls down the stretch. Eventually, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta emerged from the crowd. They were intercepted by Dax Harwood and Adam Copeland. A brawl with all six competitors ensued and the AEW referee clown school continued as Paul Turner kept the match going. Wheeler piledrove Yuta allowing Pac to hook him in a crucifix pin for the win.

Pac defeated Cash Wheeler in about 15:06.

After the match, Rated FTR shook hands and embraced signaling that they’re on the same page….for now.

Don’s Take: Another logical outcome that furthers the story of Rated FTR not being on their game headed into Dynasty. I can’t say that the story does all that much for me but I agree with the speculation that this is all leading to an FTR heel turn on Cope and an Edge and Christian reunion. By the way, when’s the last time you saw two crucifix pins in one night?

A video previewed the three-way match for the AEW International Title between Kenny Omega, Ricochet and Mike Bailey.

Ricochet made his way out to join the commentary team….[C]

Shane Taylor and the Infantry cut a backstage promo. I believe the gist was that they called out the Opps for trying to imitate them and that they couldn’t wait to meet them so that they could disrespect them.

5. Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico (w/The Beast Mortos). Fairly even to start until Bailey was confronted by Mortos. The distraction caused Dralistico to take over on offense on the floor, slamming Bailey into the announce table while Ricochet applauded. [C]

After the break, it was a series of spots and near fall. Eventually, Bailey caught Dralistico with the spinning heel kick for the win.

Mike Bailey defeated Dralistico in about 8:10.

After the match, Ricochet low-blowed Bailey from behind and hit a spear gun running clothesline before leaving the ring.

Don’s Take: This was a fine way to put some heat on Ricochet heading into Dynasty where he will meet Bailey and Kenny Omega in a three-way for the AEW International Title. I’m still concerned about what comes next for Bailey after Dynasty, assuming he takes the pin, but a one-on-one feud with Ricochet could be fun.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa. Nair mentioned that they were set to face off in the opening round of the Owen Hart Cup tournament. They both mentioned that this was the first time meeting each other. Rosa mentioned that it wasn’t personal but that she had to win as her family and future in AEW depended on her winning. Statlander said that Rosa should send her apologies to her father. They got in each other’s face. Rosa shoved Statlander. Statlander grabbed Rosa around the neck and Rosa slapped her. Statlander said she would see Rosa in Round 1.

Tony ran down the Dynasty lineup…

Harley Cameron and Mercedes Mone were warming up backstage. Mone told Cameron to stay out of her way and Cameron ignored her…[C]

A video previewed Toni Storm and Megan Bayne at Dynasty…

6. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Julia Hart. Mone teased starting the match against Athena but immediately tagged out to Cameron. Athena and Hart worked over Cameron early while Mone looked on frustrated. Mone eventually tagged in and was even with Hart. In a funny spot, Hart had Mone in an abdominal stretch and Cameron threw the Mone puppet in the ring so that Mone can tag her. The referee was distracted allowing Mone to hit a leaf blower piledriver on Hart as the show went to its final commercial. [C]

Mone held the advantage over Hart. Cameron tagged in and Hart was able to stun her enough to tag in Athena while Cameron tagged in Mone. Athena quickly got the advantage. Down the stretch, it was Athena and Mone taking each other on the floor with Hart getting the better of Cameron. In the end, Hart locked Cameron in the Manji-Gatame. Mone tried to intercept but Athena cut her off. Cameron tapped.

Athena and Julia Hart defeated Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron in about 10:53.

After the match, Hart and Athena celebrated in the ring while Mone looked on from the stage as the show went off the air…

Don’s Take: A fine television main event to preview two of the Owen Hart Cup tournament matches at Dynasty. It’s almost a given that Mone will defeat Hart to advance so this was a nice way to give Hart a small showcase and establish her as an underdog going into the tournament. That said, I’m surprised, they’re going to Mone and Athena so soon as they’ll likely face off in the semifinals of the tournament. I’m also surprised they had them face off here albeit briefly. Athena is special and I would have preferred AEW giving this match a longer-term build.

This was a good episode and a nice way to preview the pay-per-view, as well as the upcoming tournament. As you know, I’ve had my critiques of AEW in the past and it’s far from a perfect promotion, but they are starting to do little things that keep me interested.

That’s all for me for now. Dot Net Members should check out Jason Powell’s audio review of this show on Sunday. And, of course, Jason will have you covered with a live review of Dynasty, as well as a same-night audio review where he’ll be joined by the distinguished Jake Barnett. Until next time!