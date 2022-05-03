AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Toni Storm vs. Diamante
-Tony Nese vs. Leon Ruffin
-Angelico vs. Yuya Uemura
-“The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake
-Ryan Nemeth vs. John Silver
-Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas
-Lord Crewe vs. Shawn Spears
-Jacey Love vs. Julia Hart
-Invicitus Khash vs. Dante Martin
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
