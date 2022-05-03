AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Toni Storm vs. Diamante

-Tony Nese vs. Leon Ruffin

-Angelico vs. Yuya Uemura

-“The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake

-Ryan Nemeth vs. John Silver

-Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas

-Lord Crewe vs. Shawn Spears

-Jacey Love vs. Julia Hart

-Invicitus Khash vs. Dante Martin

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.