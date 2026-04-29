NXT TV shows will be available the next day on the Roku Channel

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The CW announced another deal on Wednesday that will make it easier for fans to see the weekly NXT television show. After the broadcast network announced this morning that its sports content would be available on ESPN Unlimited, it followed that up with the news that next-day replays of its television shows will be available on the Roku Channel starting this fall. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: While a press release specifies that the NXT television will be available the next day on the Roku Channel, it’s unclear whether the next-day deal includes NXT premium live events. The Deadline story notes that while the terms of the two deals were not disclosed, they are believed to be revenue-sharing agreements. It was announced on Tuesday that The CW Network will be the home of NXT premium live events starting this summer with the Great American Bash.

So, to make a long story short, fans who have ESPN Unlimited will be able to watch all NXT programming on the app starting this summer. Meanwhile, in addition to being on The CW app, replays of the weekly NXT television show (and perhaps the PLEs) will be available the next day on the Roku Channel starting this fall. NXT content will continue to be available internationally via Netflix.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)