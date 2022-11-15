11/15 Moore’s NXT audio review: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner for the NXT Championship, Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match for the NXT Women’s Championship, Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh, Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner for the NXT Championship, Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match for the NXT Women’s Championship, Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh, Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and more (27:09)…

Click here for the November 15 NXT TV audio review.

