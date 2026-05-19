WWE’s Superfan documentary star Vladimir hospitalized with a major concussion

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE superfan documentary star Vladimir Abouzeide is hospitalized in New York after suffering a major concussion. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Vladimir, who is battling Parkinson’s Disease, fell during a walk with his sister and was injured when his head landed on concrete. There was concern regarding the possibility of a brain bleed, but he appears to be out of imminent danger. Read more on the story at PWInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: Vladimir was featured in the Superfan: The Story of Vladimir documentary that streamed on Peacock. It was a really nice feature on a truly wonderful individual. I’ve never met Vlad, but you can’t help but love the guy after seeing the documentary. Unfortunately, it is no longer available on Peacock, but a quick search will bring up some online viewing alternatives. Here’s wishing Vlad the very best, and hoping he will make a full recovery.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)