07/03 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Sheamus toasts Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak for the Intercontinental Championship, Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss in a non-title match, Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Sheamus toasts Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak for the Intercontinental Championship, Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss in a non-title match, Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and more (19:31)…

Click here for the July 3 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

