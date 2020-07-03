Brian Pillman Jr.’s status with MLW following his AEW appearance

CategoriesAEW News MISC News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brian Pillman Jr. created a buzz by posting a shot of himself on the AEW Dynamite stage on Wednesday and by appearing in the crowd during Fyter Fest night one. ProWrestling.net has learned that Pillman is still under contract to MLW. However, Pillman’s MLW deal was signed prior to the formation of AEW, and thus allows him to work for AEW in addition to his remaining MLW dates.

Powell’s POV: MLW has first dibs whenever there are conflicting dates, which isn’t an issue presently given that MLW is not running shows during the pandemic. It is my understanding that MLW has revamped the wording of newer contracts, and that Pillman is the only MLW contracted wrestler working under one of the older agreements.

Let the FESTIVITIES begin!!! pic.twitter.com/WzACiw9WWr — Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) July 2, 2020



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

