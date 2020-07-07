WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT Great American Bash and AEW Fyter Fest night one, and WWE Smackdown, Richie Steamboat

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 pay-per-view tonight at 6CT/7ET. The show includes the Rumble matches, AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship with Chris Jericho hanging above the ring in a shark cage, and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at the special start time of 8CT/9ET. Tonight’s episode includes Sami Callihan vs. Josh Alexander. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on Rosemary.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Shawn Spears. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 31 percent of the vote. D finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-The NXT on USA Network show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-AEW Dynamite produced a B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Richie Steamboat (Richard Blood Jr.) is 33 today.



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

