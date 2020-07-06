07/06 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Asuka vs. Bayley in a champion vs. champion match, Drew McIntyre vs. Heath Slater in a non-title match, Kairi Sane vs. Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy, Randy Orton, Andrade, and Angel Garza vs. Big Show and The Viking Raiders

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Asuka vs. Bayley in a champion vs. champion match, Drew McIntyre vs. Heath Slater in a non-title match, Kairi Sane vs. Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy, Randy Orton, Andrade, and Angel Garza vs. Big Show and The Viking Raiders, and more (36:11)…

Click here to stream or download the July 6 WWE Raw audio review.

