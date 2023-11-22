AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Full Gear fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-The Continental Classic tournament begins
-Christian Cage rechristens Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne
Powell’s POV: AEW will hold a Continental Classic selection special hosted by Tony Schiavone, Tony Khan, and Eddie Kingston on social media today at 12CT/1ET. Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
