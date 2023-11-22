AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Full Gear fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Continental Classic tournament begins

-Christian Cage rechristens Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne

Powell’s POV: AEW will hold a Continental Classic selection special hosted by Tony Schiavone, Tony Khan, and Eddie Kingston on social media today at 12CT/1ET. Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).