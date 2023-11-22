AEW Continental Classic selection special report

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW streamed the Continental Classic selection special on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 via the AEW YouTube page and social media. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Schiavone and Tony Khan hosted the show from a studio. They were behind a covered table, and the ROH and NJPW Strong Openweight Titles were set up on opposite sides of the covered Continental Classic Championship belt.

-The announcements of the wrestlers for the “Blue League” and “Black League” started. Video packages aired for each wrestler as they were announced.

-The Blue League entrants: Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Eddie Kingston

-The Gold League Entrants: Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Rush, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jay White

-Eddie Kingston joined Schiavone and Khan at the table. Khan explained that Kingston’s previous claim about his titles being on the line in each match is true to some extent, in that the tournament winner will receive both belts along with the new Continental Classic belt. Khan noted that the tournament finals will be held not far from where Kingston grew up.

-Rush vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal, and Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe were announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

-Daniel Garica vs. Claudio Castagnoli, and Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King were announced for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

Powell’s POV: They never unveiled the Continental Classic title belt. Weird. That said, AEW has put together a strong 12-man tournament. The round robin tournament starts tonight on Dynamite and will conclude at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. The matches will have 20-minute time limits and no one is allowed at ringside. Pinfalls or submissions are worth three points, while one point is awarded to each wrestler in the event of a draw.