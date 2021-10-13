MLW Fusion Alpha, AEW Dynamite bumped to Saturday, AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Jose Maximo, Killer Kowalski

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-MLW Fusion Alpha streams tonight at 6CT/7ET. The show features the fallout from Thursday’s MLW Fightland special. My review of Fusion Alpha will be available immediately after the show, and Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to my audio review.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is preempted for TNT’s coverage of the NHL tonight and next week. Dynamite air live on TNT the next two Saturday nights.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Philadelphia. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 53 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with F as the majority grade from 31 percent of our post show poll voters. It was a polarizing show as A, B, and C each received 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jose Maximo (Kelvin Ramirez) is 38.

-Killer Kowalski (a/k/a Edward Władysław Spulnik) was born on October 13, 1926. He died on August 30, 2008 at age 81.