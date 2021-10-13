10/12 AEW Dark results: Starr’s review of Anthony Greene vs. Evil Uno, Ashley D’Amboise vs. KiLynn King, Andrew Lockhart vs. Capt. Shawn Dean, Wardlow vs. Darian Bengston

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Briar Starr, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@briarstarrtv)

AEW Dark (Episode 112)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios

Streamed October 12, 2021 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Andrew Lockhart vs. Shawn Dean. Dean performed an arm drag early and followed through with a dropkick that sent Lockhart out of the ring. Dean looked for the jumping sucidia, but Lockhart countered with an elbow strike. Lockhart went for the cover and only got a one count. Dean took Lockhart down with multiple clotheslines and threw kicks and laid him out with a back body drop. Shortly thereafter, Dean finished off Lockhart with the backbreaker for the win.

Shawn Dean defeated Andrew Lockhart via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A good quick match by Shawn Dean. He dominated Lockhart for the majority of the match, which saw Lockhart only show brief flashes.

An AEW Full Gear ad aired for November 13.

2. Ashley D’Amboise vs. KiLynn King. King threw a boot to the midsection of Amboise and planted her with the delayed vertical suplex. Amboise fought back with elbow strikes in the corner and hit the swinging neckbreaker to King. However, King hit the boot to the face and a running uppercut to Amboise. King then won the match with Kingdom Falls.

KiLynn King defeated Ashley D’Amboise via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: King continues to be a question mark with AEW right now. Sure, she is currently a freelancer, but a lot of times she has lost her matches in recent outings. Her last AEW victory was on episode 93 and before that it was episode 87. However, in between those outings, she would either lose or win. I do remember a while back she had some consecutive winning streaks but those have quickly died out.

3. Darian Bengston vs. Wardlow. Bengston looked for a moonsault, but slipped on the top rope and allowed Wardlow to powerbomb him. Wardlow then lifted Benston on his shoulders and laid him out with the F-10.

Wardlow defeated Darian Benston via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Nothing more to say about this one other than Wardlow completely dominated Bengston after his slip up.

An All Elite General Manager ad was shown.

4. Anthony Greene vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno. Greene took down Uno with a step up huracanrana early and hit the running bulldog as well. Greene put his leg up, but Uno countered with a hanging neckbreaker. Afterward, Uno hit the suplex and quickly went for the cover that saw Grenne kick out. Following the kick out, Greene landed the high crossbody from the top rope and successfully hit another crossbody. Greene then hit the crucifix bomb to Uno to continue his momentum. Despite Greene’s impressive showing, his night was cut short after Uno planted him with the crossed arm Flatliner.

Evil Uno defeated Anthony Greene via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Greene got a lot of show time and was able to show his quick moves, which caught Uno off guard for a little bit. Greene wrestled on WWE 205 Live as August Grey and has a good upside. I’m sure this won’t be the last time we see him in an AEW setting. Perhaps we could see him on Rampage in the future.

Overall, this was a very brief episode of Dark and I assume these matches were the last from the second set of tapings from a few weeks ago. It’s too bad all episodes aren’t this short, but for some reason AEW wants to load the card with 13 to 15 matches on a single episode, which is a bit much these days. That said, the show was easy to follow and one of the shorter shows in quite some time. I think the last time a show was this short was last year when the pandemic began and we only had one match on the show.

It’s hard to pick match of the night with the show being so brief, but I have to go with the main event of Evil Uno vs. Anthony Grenne. However, Andrew Lockhart vs Shawn Dean was an excellent outing as well. Episode 112 clocked in at 22 minutes and 02 seconds. Final Score: 7.5 out of 10.