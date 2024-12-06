AEW Rampage lineup: Three Continental Classic matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Daniel Garcia vs. The Beast Mortos in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Ricochet vs. Komander in a Continental Classic gold league match

Powell’s POV: The Continental Classic tournament matches make Rampage feel more relevant than usual. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Fishers, Indiana at Fishers Event Center. Rampage airs Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.