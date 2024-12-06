NXT Deadline, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Nick Bockwinkel, Dennis Stamp, Jimmy Del Ray

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Deadline will be held on Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory. The show includes a pair of Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with pre-show notables or as the main card streams on Peacock starting at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. The show features the fallout from Survivor Series. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET and features three Continental Classic matches. The show was taped on Wednesday in Fishers, Indiana at Fishers Event Center. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision will be live from Columbus, Ohio at Greater Columbus Convention Center. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET and will feature more Continental Classic matches. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Nick Bockwinkel was born on December 6, 1934. He died on November 14, 2015 at age 80.

-The late Dennis Stamp was born on December 6, 1946. He went to that big trampoline in the sky following a cancer battle at age 70 on March 13, 2017.

-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) died of a heart attack on December 6, 2014 at age 52.