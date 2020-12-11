12/11 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza vs. Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante Adonis, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Shamir Singh and Sunil Singh

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 209)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed December 11, 2020 on WWE Network

The show started with the opening promo followed by introductions from the broadcast team of Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness…

1. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Samir Singh and Sunil Singh. The Singhs came out to the ring dancing with a high-tech camera as well, taking their time before paying any attention to Nese and Daivari. When the match did get underway, Nese started in the ring against Samir Singh. The two locked up with Nese immediately muscling Samir into the corner for him and Daivari to try and take advantage of. They attempted a double backdrop but Samir kicked them both in the face and isolated Daivari.

Sunil tagged and immediately hit Daivari with a double team maneuver before tagging in and out with his brother. They went for the Bollywood Blast early, but Nese used himself as bait to allow Daivari to hit a distracted Sunil with a wheel kick. Nese and Daivari now tagged in and out, each trying to wear down Sunil a little bit more.

Nese attempted a torture rack on Samir for a second before hitting a Back Suplex for a two count and tagging in Daivari. Samir took the brunt of the damage as Daivari hit him with a neckbreaker for a two count followed by some stomps. Nese then tagged and tried for a double team maneuver but instead dropkicked Daivari into the mat. This allowed Samir to tag his brother in who hit Nese with a flying axe handle.

Sunil followed up with a swinging neckbreaker and Atomic Drop combo, topped off with a spinning wheel kick for a two count. Daivari managed to tag in from Nese but walked right into a double superkick. The Bollywood Boyz went for the Bollywood Blast again and this time hit it, but Nese was able to break up the cover.

Nese and Samir brawled in the ring before spilling to the outside. Nese distracted Sunil in the ring again, allowing Daivari to hit a Uranage followed by a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari defeated The Bollywood Boyz.

Anish’s Thoughts: 205 Live is really going heavy with heel versus heel matchups and again today they nailed it. Nese and Daivari need a fun team to work against for their act to be at its best and The Bollywood Boyz played their part here. It was fun feeling like cheering for The Bollywood Boyz for once, and Nese and Daivari made that easy to do. They played to their strength and used the numbers game to their advantage in order to overcome the Bollywood Boyz who took a fair amount of the match.

2. Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis vs. “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza. Adonis and Mendoza started in the ring entering a wrist lock exchange that resulted in a stalemate in the corner. Mendoza fought back and executed a headlock on Adonis for a minute. Adonis reversed, but as soon as he did, Mendoza pushed him to the ropes and the two had a running exchange that ended with an arm drag and a hip toss from Adonis.

Adonis followed up with a Flapjack and hit Santos Escobar off the apron with a dropkick for good measure. Stallion then tagged in and tried to rush Escobar, but Mendoza surprised him with a strike and laid him out. Legado Del Fantasma now circulated in and out of the ring, keeping the pressure on Stallion. Escobar tagged in at one point and peppered a downed Stallion with a flurry of kicks and kept him on the back foot.

Stallion tried to crawl to the ropes while Wilde had a hold of his leg, Wilde turned around for a second, allowing Stallion to tag Grey who rushed Wilde with a series of strikes and a neckbreaker. Grey then caught Wilde with a tilt-a-whirl powerbomb for a two count. Grey couldn’t take advantage immediately however and Mendoza was able to tag in.

Grey had the better control of Mendoza but while attempting a running move, Wilde tipped him over the ropes to the outside, allowing Legado Del Fantasma to gain control again. The three Luchadors once again isolated Grey in the corner, rocking him with a series of running strikes. Escobar and Wilde combined for a Suplex and Splash for a two count, keeping Grey away from his corner.

Wilde then used a cravat on Grey to try and wear him down. Grey felt it but was able to use the crowd to rally and punched Wilde away. Grey then hit Wilde with a back suplex and crawled to Stallion who made it into the ring and slotted Wilde and Mendoza with a cavalcade of forearm strikes. Stallion then hit Mendoza with a bottom rope Suicide dive and went straight back in the ring to hit Wilde with a whip up DDT for a two count.

Stallion kept his eyes on Escobar the whole time who just smiled back. Stallion then hit Wilde with a splash but Mendoza broke up the pinfall attempt. All six men then brawled in the ring, with Grey trying for a baseball slide on Escobar to the outside, but he got caught with a strike to down him.

In the ring, Wilde and Mendoza tried for a tag team maneuver, but Adonis tripped up Mendoza running at the ropes, allowing Stallion to roll up Wilde and get the pinfall victory.

Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis defeated “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza.

After the match, Wilde and Mendoza attempted to beatdown Stallion, but couldn’t do much damage as Adonis and Grey rushed the ring and warded Legado Del Fantasma away…

Anish’s Thoughts: Another really good match. Stallion and Escobar were the stars of this one, as they should have been given that they are going to face off at some point soon. I really liked that, especially on the babyface team, everyone got a segment of the match to show off both their offense and their selling, with all three men making Legado Del Fantasma look as good as possible throughout the match.

Stallion’s staredown of Escobar throughout the whole match gave him an intensity that we hadn’t seen before, and Mendoza responding with laughter the whole time got me excited for when these two do get to go one on one. Mendoza and Wilde did their jobs during this match, I just hope that when Stallion and Escobar do face off there isn’t any need for them, as those Stallion and Escobar could put on a great championship match on their own.

Overall, this was a solid show, especially in building up Escobar versus Stallion. The six-man tag was a great palate setter. The first match was pretty good as well, so I look forward to more next week. I will return with my weekly 2050 Live audio review for Dot Net Members.