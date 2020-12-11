12/11 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Big E, Montez Ford vs. Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable and Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a non-title match, Montez Ford vs. Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable and Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, and more (19:40)…

Click here for the December 11 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

