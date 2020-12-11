What's happening...

12/11 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Big E, Montez Ford vs. Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable and Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

December 11, 2020

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a non-title match, Montez Ford vs. Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable and Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, and more (19:40)…

Click here for the December 11 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.