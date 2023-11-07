WWE Raw preview: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match headlines Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles
-The Miz vs. Ivar
-Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven
-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live on Monday from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.
