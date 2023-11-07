NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa for the Heritage Cup
-Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner
-New NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria appears
-Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match for NXT Deadline
-Dijak vs. Tyler Bate in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match for NXT Deadline
Powell’s POV: Chad Gable announced on Raw that Alpha Academy will appear on the show with Tozawa. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
