09/29 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 226): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – WWE Extreme Rules build, AEW Battle of the Belts strategy, Impact Wrestling BFG running a crowded night, Malakai Black says he’s staying in AEW, AEW Dynamite discussion

September 29, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: WWE Extreme Rules build, AEW Battle of the Belts strategy, Impact Wrestling BFG running a crowded night, Malakai Black says he’s staying in AEW, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more…

