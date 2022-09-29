AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 990,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.039 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: All but one show that finished ahead of Dynamite on Wednesday were weather related due to hurricane coverage. Dynamite finished ninth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.34 rating, down from last week’s 0.35 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.45 rating on USA Network. The September 29, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.152 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic.