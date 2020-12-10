John Silver and Alex Reynolds recall the person they heard would lead The Dark Order, look back on their first AEW match

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with John Silver and Alex Reynolds

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

On their first Match in AEW : “We’re like, ‘Oh my god! This is our big shot, our big opportunity,’ and then we get there and it doesn’t even say our names on the board. It says ‘local talent.’ It said, ‘90 Seconds.’ So we’re like, ‘Ok, I guess this is a one and done,’ but then Matt Jackson came up to us after: ‘I’ve got an idea. Maybe you just kind of come back, and you’re the local talent everywhere, and you just always lose.’”

On the mystery of The Exalted One’s identity: “The first person we heard of being The Exalted One was Matt Hardy, which we thought was awesome! Broken Matt! We’re like, ‘Oh this is gonna be like doing stuff at the Hardy Compound. This is gonna be awesome!’”