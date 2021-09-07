AEW Rampage preview: Big match set for Friday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo.

Powell's POV: Pac vs. Andrade was originally scheduled for the All Out pay-per-view, but it was bumped for Rampage with the explanation of travel complications. Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Arena.