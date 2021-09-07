What's happening...

AEW Rampage preview: Big match set for Friday

September 7, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo.

Powell’s POV: Pac vs. Andrade was originally scheduled for the All Out pay-per-view, but it was bumped for Rampage with the explanation of travel complications. Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

