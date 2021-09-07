WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Brock Lesnar to appear at the MSG event, one match set, contract signing for Extreme Rules

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Brock Lesnar appears.

-Edge vs. Seth Rollins.

-Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair contract signing for the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held Friday in New York at Madison Square Garden. The show is billed as Super Smackdown and there are Raw wrestlers advertised on the MSG website, though none have been officially announced for the television show. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night audio reviews.