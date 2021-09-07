Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl.

-Moose vs. Eddie Edwards.

-Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams.

-Chris Bey vs. David Finlay.

-Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. Thursday’s “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on the best of “The Wolves” Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Hard To Kill 2020 on Thursday afternoon at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.