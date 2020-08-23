WWE SummerSlam Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE SummerSlam Poll: Vote for the best match

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match

Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

Bayley vs. Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Titles

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ, loser leaves WWE match