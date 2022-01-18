WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for the brand’s Royal Rumble go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-The weigh-in for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

-Alpha Academy’s mental aptitude test for RKBro

-The Miz hosts Maryse’s birthday party.

Powell's POV: Raw is finally free from football competition starting Monday. Raw will be live from Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center.