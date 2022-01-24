NXT UK TV preview: Empty Arena match for the NXT UK Championship headlines Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Jordan Devlin in an Empty Arena match for the NXT UK Championship.
-“Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang vs. “Die Familie” Teoman, Rohan Raja, and Charlie Dempsey.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
