WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show results: Powell’s review of R-Truth vs. Drew Gulak for the WWE 24/7 Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show

Aired live October 25, 2020 on WWE Network and social media

Orlando, Florida at Amway Center



-The Kickoff Show was hosted by Charly Caruso, who was joined by the panel of Jeff Jarrett, Booker T, Jerry Lawler, and Peter Rosenberg at the desk on the main floor.

-A video package showcased Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Booker predicted a Bayley win and said it’s because he doesn’t like Sasha Banks. He said he knew that would end up all over the internet, then laughed.

-Paul Heyman was interviewed by Kayla Braxton. He told her to take the hype out of her voice. Heyman ran through what’s at stake for Reigns, then said Jey Uso will quit and become an indentured servant who will do things at Roman’s leisure.

-A video package aired on the Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton feud.

-Lawler and Rosenberg checked in from inside the Hell in a Cell structure. Lawler acted in awe of the structure and recalled Mick Foley’s legendary bump off the top of the old HIAC structure.

-Booker and Jarrett spoke about the experience edge that Orton has over McIntyre inside the HIAC structure.

-The focus shifted to the Jeff Hard and Elias feud. As the panel was talking, R-Truth showed up and thought Jarrett was Road Dogg. Truth said he was told that he had to defend his title, but he saw that they were doing Raw Talk. Caruso set him straight.

-After Truth left, Caruso went back to the Hardy vs. Elias match. Elias showed up with a guitar in hand and plugged his match and the release of his album on Monday. Elias continued to claim that Hardy ran him over with his car. Lawler told Elias that if he doesn’t like the way Jeff drives, then he should stay off the sidewalk. Rosenberg said there is a lot of people in wrestling who wanted to be musicians, but they were frauds. Jarrett acted offended. Elias sang a song about Jarrett.

-A video package recapped the “Law & Otis” segments from Smackdown.

-The Miz and John Morrison were interviewed from backstage. Miz said he will take the MITB contract and he won’t treat it like a prop. Miz said he would cash in successfully and win the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship.

1. R-Truth vs. Drew Gulak for the WWE 24/7 Championship. The Raw broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary. The broadcast team had to act giddy about a phone company’s mascots appearing behind them on a television screen.

Gulak taunted Truth by talking to Little Jimmy (Truth’s invisible friend). Gulak eventually kicked Little Jimmy, which led to Truth tackling him and going on the offensive. Gulak cut off Truth with a clothesline and then went to work on his left leg. Gulak applied a submission hold, but Truth reached the ropes to break it.

Truth rallied with some of John Cena’s signature spots. Gulak avoided a scissors kick and went on the offense briefly. Gulak went for a rollup, but Truth countered into a pin for the victory.

R-Truth defeated Drew Gulak in 5:25 to retain the WWE 24/7 Championship.

After the match, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and Akira Tozawa ran out. Truth escaped. Gulak approached the Kickoff Show panel’s desk, took a mic, and said Truth’s childhood hero John Cena sucks…

Powell’s POV: More of the same with the 24/7 silliness. You have to feel bad for Dorado and Metalik, as it seems like they were drafted to Raw to just to chase R-Truth.

Backstage, Mustafa Ali delivered a promo while standing next to the Retribution regulars. He spoke of seeing WWE wrestlers make bad decisions. He said The Hurt Business are an evil corporation like WWE in that they only care about profits. Ali challenged Hurt Business to “one of ours against one of yours.” Ali told MVP to make the call as to which Hurt Business member would fall to Retribution.

-Caruso set up a video package on the Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso feud.

-Caruso announced that the Reigns vs. Uso match would open the main card. Booker predicted an Uso win. Lawler said he couldn’t envision either man quitting. Lawler and Jarrett both predicted a Reigns win. The HIAC structure was lowered as Caruso wrapped up the Kickoff Show.

Join me for my live review of the WWE Hell in a Cell main card in a separate story available via the main page.



