WWE Hell in a Cell results: Powell’s review of Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Universal Championship, Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE PPV Reports

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hell in a Cell

Aired October 25, 2020 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Aired live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center



Kickoff Show result: R-Truth defeated Drew Gulak in 5:25 to retain the WWE 24/7 Championship.

A video package opened the show… Michael Cole opened the show and noted that Undertaker and Shawn Michaels were in the first HIAC match in 1997. Cole was joined on commentary by Corey Graves. They set up a video package on the WWE Universal Championship match…

1. Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Jey Uso in an I Quit match inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Universal Championship. Uso wore another lei to the ring. Cole said this was the first I Quit match in WWE in over five years. Uso told Reigns that he changed. Reigns said he only changed because he had to in order to keep their family where it’s at.

Reigns was dominant to start the match. Uso came back with a leaping knee to the head. Uso threw an uppercut that sent Reigns to ringside. Uso performed a suicide dive that drove Reigns into the HIAC cage, then ran Reigns into the cage a few more times.

Graves wondered if the strategy would be to apply a submission hold or simply to beat the other man into submission. Back inside the ring, Uso charged Reigns, who dropped him with a spear.

Reigns told Uso that in five or ten minutes, he would wish he would have quit at this point in the match. Uso came back briefly, but Reigns put him down with another spear. Reigns told Uso that he didn’t want to do this, but Uso was making him a bad guy. Reigns told Uso that he would end him.

Reigns ran the ropes for another spear, but Uso caught him with a knee and followed up with a superkick. Uso followed up with a top rope splash. Uso came up holding his ribs to sell the spear. Uso hit a second top rope splash. The referee checked on Reigns, who said the head of the table doesn’t quit.

Uso went to ringside and pulled a strap out from underneath the ring. Uso whipped the back of Reigns with the strap. Reigns came right back with another spear. Reigns took the strap and whipped Uso with it. “I do the whipping around here,” Reigns barked before dishing out another lash.

Reigns attached the strap to his wrist and then attached the other side to Uso’s wrist. Reigns continued the beating. Uso rallied with a punch. Reigns and Uso traded punches. Uso staggered Reigns with a superkick. Reigns went for a Superman Punch, but Uso ducked it and then pulled the strap.

Uso wrapped the strap around the neck of Reigns, who acted like he was out cold for a moment. Uso continued to wrench on the strap. Reigns went out again. Uso released the strap and the referee checked on Reigns, then informed Uso that he did not quit.

Uso brought a table inside the ring. Reigns hit Uso with a Superman Punch. Reigns applied a guillotine choke and grapevined Uso with his legs. Uso went out. The referee checked on Uso, then informed Reigns that he wouldn’t say the words.

Reigns told Uso that he simply had to acknowledge him and say that he quits. Reigns knelt down by Uso and told him that if he didn’t quit, he wouldn’t be held responsible. Reigns said he was going to take it to the next level. Uso did not respond. Reigns encouraged him to quit. Reigns told Heyman that if his family won’t respect him then no one will.

Reigns put Uso’s head against the ring post and punched him. Reigns grabbed the top half of the ring steps and placed it against Uso’s head. Graves said Reigns was going too far. Reigns got a running start and delivered a Drive By kick to the top piece of the steps, which drove Uso’s head into the post.

Reigns told Uso they could go home. The referee checked on Uso, who didn’t quit. The referee was going to stop the match, but Reigns grabbed him and threw him over the top rope. The referee who serving as the ringside official quickly entered the ring.

WWE producers Adam Pearce, Pat Buck, Jamie Noble, and additional referees came out to check on Uso. Reigns went to ringside and closed the cell door, then took two tries to throw the top of the ring steps in the ring. The referees and producers scurried to ringside.

Reigns placed the steps over Uso. Reigns said Uso is 35 years-old and still doesn’t understand. Reigns told Uso that he just had to acknowledge him. He said this is how far it goes at the top and now there’s no turning back. Reigns hoisted the ring steps above his head.

Jimmy Uso ran out and covered his brother. Jimmy asked Reigns what he was doing and what was wrong with him. Jimmy said Reigns didn’t have to do this, and they could fix whatever the problem is. Reigns sat down in the ring and acted emotional while telling Jimmy that he doesn’t know who he is anymore.

Jimmy told Reigns that they’ve got him. Jimmy said it’s all about love and extended his hand. Reigns took the hand of his cousin, who told him that he loved him. Reigns suddenly put Jimmy in a guillotine choke. Jey woke up and tried to pull his brother out of the hold. Jey yelled that he quit.

Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso in 29:20 in an I Quit match inside Hell in a Cell to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

After the match, Heyman acted taken aback by Roman’s actions. Reigns and Heyman started to leave together. They stopped when they saw Afa and Sika standing on the stage. Reigns approached his father and uncle, who both put leis on him and hugged him. Graves said Reigns was blessed by the elders of his family and there’s only room for one at the held of the table. Reigns turned and looked back at the Usos, then held up the WWE Universal Championship belt.

Powell’s POV: Outstanding storytelling. I’ve heard from people who don’t like this feud because the outcome is predictable. To each their own, but I’ve enjoyed a lot of movies over the years even if I knew the hero would prevail in the end. Granted, it’s the opposite in this case with the villain going over, but I love the story they’ve been telling and the performances of everyone involved. This is the best storytelling that WWE has done in ages.

Tom Phillips checked in and thanked Holy Wars for the “Welcome To My Hell” theme song…

Elias made his entrance and performed a song in the ring. The lyrics included a line about how WWE stands for Walk With Elias, while Jeff Hardy stands for DUI. Hardy’s entrance interrupted Elias…

2. Jeff Hardy vs. Elias. The Raw broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary. Hardy performed an early running dive at ringside, but Elias moved out of the way, causing Hardy to crash into the ringside barricade. Hardy beat the referee’s count to avoid being counted out.

Elias avoided a Twist of Fate, then put Hardy in Electric Chair position, spun him around, and powerbombed him for a two count. Hardy came back with a Whisper in the Wind for a near fall. Hardy dropped Elias with a Twist of Fate.

Hardy went up top for his finisher. Elias rolled under the bottom rope. Hardy climbed onto the ring post for a dive, but Elias rolled to ringside to avoid him. Hardy dropped down from the post and went to ringside. Elias grabbed his guitar, but Hardy cut him off and ended up hitting him with it for the disqualification…

Elias beat Jeff Hardy by DQ in 7:50.

Powell’s POV: Meh. Hardy and Elias had the unenviable task of following up the excellent opening match. There’s not much juice to their feud, as it’s based on the Elias character idiotically believing that Hardy ran him over with a car even though Hardy was cleared of any wrongdoing in the lame storyline.

A Law & Otis recap video aired…

3. Otis (w/Tucker) vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison) for the Money in the Bank contract. Cole said only one person lost the MITB contract and that was 13 years ago.