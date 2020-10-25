WWE Hell in a Cell Poll: Grade the overall show October 25, 2020 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WWE Hell in a Cell Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Hell in a Cell Poll: Vote for the best match Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in an I Quit match inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Universal Championship Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship Otis vs. The Miz for the Money in the Bank contract Bobby Lashley vs. Slapjack for the U.S. Title Jeff Hardy vs. Elias R-Truth vs. Drew Gulak for the WWE 24/7 Title pollcode.com free polls Topicshiacpro wrestlingwwewwe hell in a cellwwe hiac
