By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 281,000 viewers for A&E and finished with a 0.09 rating, according to SpoilerTV.com. The two-hour season three premiere focused on WCW memorabilia.

Powell’s POV: The season two finale of WWE Most Wanted Treasures aired July 9, 2023 and produced 300,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating for a show focused on the Samoan Dynasty.