Dot Net Anniversary, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, NJPW Strong, Ken Shamrock, Hernandez

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-ProWrestling.net launched on February 11, 2008. At the time, I didn’t know that the site would last 14 weeks let alone 14 years. I can’t say thank you enough to our staff members Jake Barnett, John Moore, Colin McGuire, Will Pruett, Briar Starr, Laurence Gibbons, and Rich Bailin, as well as all of our past staffers and contributors. A big thanks to those who handle the technical side of the business (yes, even you, server hamster). As always, thank you to my longtime partner Christina for putting up with all of the long hours, the evening television shows, the lost weekends, and just for putting up with me for 24 years as of this coming Monday. I am truly blessed. Last and certainly not least, thanks to all of you for supporting this website. I truly appreciate it.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. The show includes Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Atlantic City. The show includes Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the AEW Tag Titles. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. We are looking for a new writer to cover the 205 Live show. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ken Shamrock is 57.

-Shawn Hernandez is 48.