02/10 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Keith Lee and Jay White revealed as AEW’s surprises, impressive Dynamite numbers, Tony Khan is not running for U.S. Congress, Lita reveals how recently her match with Becky Lynch was pitched, WWE Elimination Chamber lineup, Dynamite discussion

February 10, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: Keith Lee and Jay White revealed as AEW’s surprises, impressive Dynamite numbers, Tony Khan is not running for U.S. Congress, Lita reveals how recently her match with Becky Lynch was pitched, WWE Elimination Chamber lineup, Dynamite discussion, and more (72:54)…

