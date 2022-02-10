AEW Dynamite rating and viewership count for the big surprise tease and the show headlined by a Texas Death Match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.129 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 954,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.41 rating, up from last week’s 0.35 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.36 rating in the same demo, though the show was on Syfy rather than its usual home of USA Network. Obviously, these are really good numbers driven largely by AEW’s tease for the big surprise(s).