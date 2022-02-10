AEW streaming a bonus edition of AEW Dark tonight

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s bonus edition of the AEW Dark online show.

-Aaron Solo vs. Sonny Kiss.

-The Blade and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Dante Martin, Matt Sydal, and Lee Moriarty.

-Gia Scott vs. Abadon.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lee Johnson.

Powell’s POV: The special edition of Dark will stream on the AEW YouTube page beginning at 6CT/7ET. So if NXT UK, MLW Fusion, and Impact Wrestling aren’t enough, you have another option on this crowded day of pro wrestling content.