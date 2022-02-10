MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s “season premiere”

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Alexander Hammerstone vs. Pagano in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday.

-EJ Nduka vs. Ikuro Kwon.

Powell’s POV: Fusion streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are typically available immediately following the show (or on Fridays depending on the availability of a screener), and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion audio reviews.