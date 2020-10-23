What's happening...

10/22 NXT UK TV results: Trent Seven vs. Kenny Williams in an NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament, Amale vs. Nina Samuels, Oliver Carter vs. Eddie Dennis, the Walter and Ilja Dragunov contract signing

October 23, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV
Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios
Streamed October 22, 2020 on WWE Network

1. Eddie Dennis beat Oliver Carter.

2. Nina Samuels over Amale.

3. Trent Seven beat Kenny Williams in an NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament match.

The Walter and Ilja Dragunov contract signing took place. Walter and Dragunov brawled and had to be pulled apart.

Powell’s POV: Haydn Gleed’s written and audio reviews of the NXT UK television are on temporary hiatus while he recovers from an illness. He hopes to return next week.


