WWE SummerSlam results: Powell’s review of Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship, Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ, loser leaves WWE match, Asuka challenges for two titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam

Aired August 23, 2020 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Aired live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center



SummerSlam Kickoff Show match result: Apollo Crews defeated MVP in 6:40 to retain the U.S. Championship…

A video package opened the show and then pyro shot off inside the venue. The ThunderDome virtual fans were shown cheering. Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show and then entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Bayley (w/Sasha Banks) vs. Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Cole noted that Bayley had held the championship for 317 days. Graves questioned if Bayley had lost her focus and pointed to her loss to Naomi on Smackdown. Ring announcer Greg Hamilton delivered in-ring introductions for the title match.

Asuka applied an early armbar, but Bayley reached the ropes. A couple minutes into the match, Asuka leapt from the ring steps and performed a DDT on Bayley on the way down. Bayley sold her shoulder from the earlier spot while Cole played up her history of shoulder issues.

Bayley came back and hit her Bayley to Belly finisher for a near fall at 5:35. Graves said Asuka kicking out of Bayley’s signature move may destroy Bayley’s confidence. Asuka came back with a kick to Bayley’s head and then both women fell to the mat.

Later, Bayley went to work on Asuka’s knee and applied a leg lock. Asuka broke free and caught Bayley with a Codebreaker that led to a two count. Asuka came back and went for a missile dropkick, but Bayley caught her in a kneebar on the way down. Asuka rolled to the ropes to break the hold. Bayley followed up with a sunset bomb into the corner.

Bayley went up top and tried to drop an elbow on Asuka, who caught her in an armbar on the way down. Banks yelled at Asuka, who released the hold and kicked Banks. Moments later, Bayley took advantage of Asuka being distracted by Banks and rolled her up for a near fall. Asuka went for a Hip Attack on Bayley, but Banks climbed onto the apron, pushed Bayley out of the way, and took the move herself. Bayley caught Asuka in an inside cradle and scored the pin.

Bayley defeated Asuka in 11:35 to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

After the match, Banks hit the ring and attacked Bayley. Banks and Bayley left Asuka lying…

Powell’s POV: So Banks sacrificed herself for Bayley. You’ll never see it coming when Bayley fails to do the same for Banks later in the show and it leads to the split. Maybe? It feels like we’ve been calling for some variation of this for months.

After some ads, Dominik Mysterio got a kiss from his mom, who left the locker room. Dom told Rey Mysterio that he appreciated him being in his corner, but this was his fight. Rey said he couldn’t promise him what he knew he was going to ask. Dominik persisted and asked for Rey’s word that he wouldn’t get involved. “As hard as this is, I give you my word,” Rey said. Dominik thanked him and said that if they were going down, they were going down together…

The Raw broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe checked in from their desk. Phillips set up a video package that recapped the Retribution attacks…

Kevin Owens made his entrance wearing a Street Profits t-shirt and a tie. Owens pointed at the virtual fans and said they were all his friends…

2. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) for the Raw Tag Titles. The Raw broadcast team and Owens were on commentary. Red Party cups fell onto the stage during the Profits’ entrance. A pre-taped Profits promo aired. They still want the smoke.

Ford went for an early flip dive onto both opponents, but they caught him and slammed him onto the floor. Ford was isolated by the challengers. Garza actually held up Ford in place while Andrade performed a double stomp (this looked so much better than the person taking the move holding themselves in place).

Ford eventually made a hot tag to Dawkins, who worked over Andrade briefly. Andrade caught Dawkins with a nice elbow to th head, but then ran into a spear. A short time later, Ford checked back in and performed a cross body block that Garza rolled through fo ra two count.

Vega climbed onto the apron and barked at the referee. Garza superkicked Ford, who stumbled into Vega and knocked her off the apron. As Andrade checked on Vega, Garza was double teamed. Ford finished him off with a frogsplash…

The Street Profits beat Andrade and Angel Garza in 7:50 to retain the Raw Tag Titles.

After the match, Owens announced that he was inviting Aleister Black to join him on the KO Show for Monday’s Raw…

Powell’s POV: Andrade and Garza can’t catch a break. I thought they were booked so poorly heading into this match that it might actually be a sign that they were going to put the straps on them. Nope. On the bright side, Raw’s worst booked tag feud in recent memory might be finished.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Sasha Banks and Bayley in the new backstage ring set. Bayley gloated about winning her match. Banks said that if Bayley could beat Asuka, then she knows she can beat her too. Bayley said she knew it too. Bayley had a broom with her to signify their potential sweep of Asuka…

After some advertising, a video package spotlighted the Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville feud…

3. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ, loser leaves WWE match. Just a reminder that the hair vs. hair stipulation was bumped in favor of the new stipulations.



