03/09 ProWrestling.net Live: Jason Powell and Will Pruett take pro wrestling related calls, discuss WWE Elimination Chamber and look ahead to WrestleMania 36

March 9, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime), Dot Net Co-Senior Staffer

ProWrestling.net Live featured Jason Powell and Will Pruett taking listener calls coming out of the WWE Elimination Chamber event. ProWrestling.net Live airs the day after WWE pay-per-view events at PWAudio.net. The next live show will be Monday, April 6, the day after WrestleMania 36…

Click here for the March 9 ProWrestling.net Live.

